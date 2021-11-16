Comerica Bank Buys 41,524 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,202 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 327.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $20.55. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $20.76.

