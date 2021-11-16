Comerica Bank Has $8.50 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Comerica Bank raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,215 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

