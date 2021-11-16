Comerica Bank Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,557 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 128,165 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 113,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

