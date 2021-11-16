Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,282 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.35% of ModivCare worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $118,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf purchased 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MODV. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $150.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.82. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

