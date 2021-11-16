Comerica Bank Sells 604 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.60.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $461.96 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $478.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

