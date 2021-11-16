Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $3,045,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $913,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,874,157 in the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FIX opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.78%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

