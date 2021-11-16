Community Bankers Trust Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th.

Community Bankers Trust has a payout ratio of 35.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

ESXB stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05.

In other news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.