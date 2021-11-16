Comparing Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) & Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Datang International Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%.

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and Datang International Power Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50 Datang International Power Generation 1 0 0 0 1.00

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.41%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Datang International Power Generation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Datang International Power Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A

Datang International Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Datang International Power Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A -14.32% -4.16% Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Datang International Power Generation beats Brookfield Renewable on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Datang International Power Generation Company Profile

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

