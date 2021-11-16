Comparing TSR (TSRI) & Its Competitors

TSR (NASDAQ: TSRI) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare TSR to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TSR and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A TSR Competitors 331 1438 2320 75 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 2.07%. Given TSR’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TSR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of TSR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TSR has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 7.52% 81.94% 27.13% TSR Competitors 2.61% 2.32% 6.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TSR and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $68.82 million -$600,000.00 3.55 TSR Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 27.08

TSR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TSR. TSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TSR rivals beat TSR on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

