Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

CMP traded down $15.94 on Tuesday, hitting $56.03. The company had a trading volume of 121,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.24%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compass Minerals International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Compass Minerals International worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

