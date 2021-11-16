Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

CPSI traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $31.40. 171,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,029. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $459.95 million, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $210,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $348,796 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

