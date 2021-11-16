COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of COMS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.17. 8,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,843. COMSovereign has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

In other news, CTO Dustin H. Mcintire bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 68,146 shares of company stock valued at $117,374 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in COMSovereign stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of COMSovereign worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

