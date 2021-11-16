Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Lowered by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,068,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,496,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.93 and a 52 week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

