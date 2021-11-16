Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Richard L. Sandor Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) insider Richard L. Sandor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

Shares of CRE opened at GBX 440.50 ($5.76) on Tuesday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 431 ($5.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 476.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £728.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.72.

Get Conduit alerts:

CRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.