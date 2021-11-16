Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,394 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000.

BATS:IBML opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

