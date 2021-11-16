Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 168,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,907,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,700,000 after buying an additional 104,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 203.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,709,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 1,147,163 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 20.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

