Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Nintendo by 1.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Nintendo by 16.8% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nintendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.53. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $82.55.

Several research firms have commented on NTDOY. Wedbush upgraded Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DZ Bank downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

