Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 3,960 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,083,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $166.54 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $280.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.03.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

