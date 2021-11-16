Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. 140,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,770. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.35. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

