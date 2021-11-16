Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLR. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

