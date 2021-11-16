Contrasting Independence (IHC) & Its Rivals

Independence (NYSE: IHC) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Independence to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Independence and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence 35.00% -0.14% -0.06% Independence Competitors 9.64% 7.15% 0.86%

This table compares Independence and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Independence $443.86 million $18.88 million 7.91 Independence Competitors $20.55 billion $991.09 million 4.49

Independence’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Independence. Independence is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Independence has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Independence and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Competitors 575 1982 2231 83 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 13.91%. Given Independence’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independence has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Independence pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Independence pays out 6.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 11.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Independence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Independence shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Independence rivals beat Independence on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Co. engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

