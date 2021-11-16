Contrasting LiveWorld (LVWD) & Its Competitors

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS: LVWD) is one of 218 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LiveWorld to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveWorld and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $8.56 million $370,000.00 9.00 LiveWorld Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 81.91

LiveWorld’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld. LiveWorld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LiveWorld and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWorld Competitors 1189 5983 11214 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.91%. Given LiveWorld’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveWorld has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 8.09% N/A N/A LiveWorld Competitors -10.93% -76.75% 2.11%

Risk & Volatility

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld’s competitors have a beta of 2.93, suggesting that their average share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveWorld competitors beat LiveWorld on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

LiveWorld Company Profile

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

