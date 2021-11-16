Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Shares of CNVY opened at $7.29 on Friday. Convey Holding Parent has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

