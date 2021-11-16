Cooper Financial Group Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.47 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03.

