Cooper Financial Group Has $484,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBY opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $136.78. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $114.86.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

