Cooper Financial Group Purchases 151 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Novanta were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Novanta by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

NOVT opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.39 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.83.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

