Cooper Financial Group Purchases 322 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 62.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,460 shares of company stock valued at $21,545,542. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $140.09 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $143.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.22 and a 200 day moving average of $133.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.43.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

