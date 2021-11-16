Copart (CPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Copart to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $156.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.93. Copart has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $158.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.05.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Copart stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Copart worth $77,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.