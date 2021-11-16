Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives $4.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPPMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.95 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 76,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,448. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $601.63 million and a PE ratio of 7.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

