Cormark Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Friday, November 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.28.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$8.79 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.56 and a 52 week high of C$10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$371,427.84.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.