Corsicana & Co. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Corsicana & Co. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.3% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after buying an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after buying an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.90. The stock had a trading volume of 265,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,510,496. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $274.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

