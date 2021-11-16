Corsicana & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Corsicana & Co. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 364,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $93.44. 58,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,279. The stock has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

