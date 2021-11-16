Corsicana & Co. Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $879,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,945. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

NYSE:DECK traded up $14.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,047. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $241.24 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

