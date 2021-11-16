Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COUP. Barclays raised their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.48.

Shares of COUP opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,854 shares of company stock valued at $29,506,052 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

