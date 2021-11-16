Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Mizuho

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupang from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE CPNG opened at $28.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. Coupang has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,169,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,610,940.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $28,038,519,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,862,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,033,326,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coupang by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

