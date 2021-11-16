Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives €68.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.62 ($80.72).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on 1COV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR 1COV opened at €56.02 ($65.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. Covestro has a 52 week low of €43.45 ($51.12) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €56.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.