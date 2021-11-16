Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.62 ($80.72).

Covestro stock opened at €56.02 ($65.91) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14. Covestro has a one year low of €43.45 ($51.12) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

