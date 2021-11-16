Cowen Trims F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Target Price to $17.00

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of FXLV stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Analysts expect that F45 Training will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $2,172,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,851,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

