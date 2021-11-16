Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of CBRL opened at $143.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

