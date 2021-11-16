Cream Hits Market Capitalization of $22,047.45 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Cream has a total market cap of $22,047.45 and approximately $32.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,528.67 or 0.98675317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00048255 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.34 or 0.00341268 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $321.61 or 0.00524290 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00181839 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011409 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008914 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001524 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001285 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

