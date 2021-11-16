Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 17.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,013,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.40.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $205.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $209.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.52.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

