Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in FormFactor by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 335,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 257,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in FormFactor by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 323,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 235,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

FORM opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.36. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

