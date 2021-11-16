Credit Suisse AG Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,697,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COKE stock opened at $512.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.14 and its 200-day moving average is $394.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.06. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.14 and a twelve month high of $517.09.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

