Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Covanta worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,681,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,709,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 545,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 520,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVA opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.13. Covanta Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 112.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Covanta had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

