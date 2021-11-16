Credit Suisse AG Sells 63,082 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of Inseego worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 19.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 241.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 69,762 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 293.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 200,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 149,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.56. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSG. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

