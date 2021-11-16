Credit Suisse AG Sells 71,524 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,524 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Delek US were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

NYSE DK opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

