Credit Suisse Group Downgrades EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

EVGO stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 42.77 and a quick ratio of 42.77. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

