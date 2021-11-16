Credit Suisse Group Increases Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target to $13.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RTLR. Barclays lowered Rattler Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

In other news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 82.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 4.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 42.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.