Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,668,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after buying an additional 1,255,679 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,675,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 1,153,640 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

