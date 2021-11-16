Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, an increase of 192.5% from the October 14th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. 20,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,529. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

